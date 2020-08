× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BROWNSVILLE — There will be a clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Brownsville First Baptist Church, 27910 Seven Mile Lane.

There will be free clothing for newborns, children and adult men and women.

All social distancing practices will need to be followed.

For more information, call Kristie Glaser at 541-979-5526.

