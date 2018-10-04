The Linn County Road Department staff is reviewing four bids for improvement projects at Foster Dam Road.
The bids were opened Tuesday morning during a Board of Commissioners meeting.
The apparent low bidder was North Santiam Paving at $826,158. Other bids came from Wildish Construction ($885,860), Turney Excavating ($1,103,773) and Pacific Excavation ($1,265,076).
The project estimate was $1 to $1.4 million, according to County Engineer Chuck Knoll. It's expected to be completed by May 15, 2019.
Although owned by the Corps of Engineers, Foster Dam Road has been maintained by the Linn County Road Department for about 20 years. In 2016 the county received a $1.3 million grant from the federal Lands Access Program, to pay for the improvements.
The project calls for:
• Widening Foster Dam Road from 60th Avenue to the intersection with Poplar Street, as well as a short segment of Poplar Street to include a paved shoulder that may be used for bikes and pedestrians.
“The wider paved surface will provide a better road geometry for trucks that use this road as a detour around the railroad bridge on Highway 20 that provides a height restriction,” Knoll said.
• Paving the entire surface of Foster Dam Road north to North River Drive. Guardrails and posts will be replaced.
• Improving the existing parking area, including paving and installation of concrete walkways and sidewalks.
• Providing a signalized crossing for those walking from the parking area and across Foster Dam Road to the park area along Foster Reservoir.