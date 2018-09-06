Linn County commissioners have given county Roadmaster Darrin Lane the green light to seek bids to make major improvements to Foster Day Road.
At a meeting Tuesday, Lane told Commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey that this will be the first major upgrade to the road in decades.
County Engineer Chuck Knoll said the project will go out for bids Friday, with a bid opening set for Oct. 2. Estimated construction cost is from $1 million to $1.4 million.
Knoll said the project should be completed by May 15, 2019.
Linn County has maintained the road for more than 20 years and has received a grant of $1.3 million from the Lands Access Program, administered by the Western Federal Lands of the Federal Highway Program, to pay for the project.
“As provided in the funding request we had written support by a number of active organizations,” Knoll said. “Foster Reservoir also attracts a large number of visitors to the Sweet Home area. Improvements from this project will help improve this attraction as well as the economic benefit associated with the improvements.”
Foster Dam Road provides access to numerous visitor destinations, including the Quartzville National Back Country Byway, boat access on both Foster and Green Peter reservoirs, tribal resources, Yellowbottom Recreation Site and more. It also provides access to more than 135,000 acres of federal lands and private timber lands that provide jobs in Sweet Home and throughout Linn County.
Knoll said the funding was approved in 2016.
“Since then, the Linn County Engineering staff have been busy completing the engineering design and specifications for this project,” Knoll said. “Part of this design is working in coordination with the United States Army Corps of Engineers to meet their approval.”
The project is on Corps of Engineers land, but Knoll said Linn County has provided maintenance to Foster Dam Road and its parking lot since September 1972 under a memorandum of agreement with the Corps.
Knoll added that Linn County has also been working with the city of Sweet Home to ensure the city's needs are met, since Foster Dam Road connects to two city streets, Poplar Street and 60th Avenue, which intersects with Highway 20.
“This project will reduce the costs associated with the ongoing maintenance of the road and parking area, provide safety improvements, and provide improvements for public access to Foster Lake,” Knoll said.
The project calls for:
• Widening Foster Dam Road from 60th Avenue to the intersection with Poplar Street, as well as a short segment of Poplar Street to include a paved shoulder that may be used for bikes and pedestrians.
“The wider paved surface will provide a better road geometry for trucks that use this road as a detour around the railroad bridge on Highway 20 that provides a height restriction,” Knoll said.
• Paving the entire surface of Foster Dam Road north to North River Drive. Guardrails and posts will be replaced.
• Improving the existing parking area, including paving and installation of concrete walkways and sidewalks.
• Providing a signalized crossing for those walking from the parking area and across Foster Dam Road to the park area along Foster Reservoir.
Daineal Malone of the Linn County Road Department is the project and design engineer.