Formerly contaminated wells in Sweet Home may get OK

SWEET HOME — Property owners in the midway area of Sweet Home — halfway between downtown and Foster — will soon have the option of disconnecting from city water and using their own wells.
The Sweet Home City Council had the first reading of an ordinance to allow such actions Tuesday evening. It takes three readings for an ordinance to take effect.
In 1998, a chemical spill — primarily tetrachloroethylene — contaminated portions of the area, resulting in a city ordinance that required all homes to be connected to city water due to public health concerns.
According to the new ordinance, contaminated soils were removed from the area in 1998, and since then the Department of Environmental Quality has monitored wells.
City Attorney Robert Snyder reported to the council that water quality has improved to the point that some properties may no longer have dangerous levels of contamination.
Before disconnecting from the city water system, property owners would have to have their well water tested. Prices range from $600 to almost $1,000.
If contamination levels are below state and federal guidelines, the property owner would also have to pay $20 to have the city water meter removed. If the property owner changed his or her mind and water to reconnect, there would be a $40 fee, plus $200 to reinstall a meter.
In a letter to the city, Donald Hanson, of the Department of Environmental Quality’s office in Eugene, said the DEQ is supportive of the city’s actions.
The ordinance requires two more reading to become official.
In other business, the council:
— Approved a contract with city manager Ray Towry, who has been with the city for three years. The contract does not call for a salary increase, but does move Towry up on the city’s annual vacation schedule and provides use of a city vehicle for on-call situations. Last month, Towry received an excellent job performance review. He came to Sweet Home from Ephrata, Washington, where he had been the parks, recreation and community services director.
— Approved a contract with Enterprise Fleet Management to purchase and sell Public Works vehicles. The city will be able to purchase/lease vehicles directly from manufacturers at a significant price discount. Enterprise will also handle the sale of those vehicles when they are at the peak fiscal time period. The contract can be used or broken at any time.
— Approved an agreement with the Oregon Office of Emergency management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to seek reimbursement for $60,000 in costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Linn County to apply for a $150,000 Community Development Block Grant to provide emergency small business and microenterprise assistance.
— Held a public hearing for a land use request to rezone 8.72 acres at 4472 Highway 20 from commercial highway to residential high density. Property owner Bill Lund plans to develop multi-family housing on the property.
— Learned that the recent finding of a major water line leak is saving the city almost 350,000 gallons of treated water per day. City Manager Towry said that's equivalent to filling the community swimming pool three times a day. Public Works Director Greg Springman said the project will result in reduced energy and chemical costs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!