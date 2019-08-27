By any baseball fan’s standards, former Linn-Benton Community College Roadrunner Seth Brown has had a gangbuster season for the Oakland A’s minor league Las Vegas Aviators, blasting 37 home runs with a .297 batting average that at times ranged in the mid .300s.
And for his efforts, the 27-year-old Brown is getting a shot at living out a dream as a Major League Baseball player: He's getting his shot in the big leagues, and started in left field for the A's Monday night as the team played against the Kansas City Royals.
Brown had a single in his first at-bat off pitcher Jorge Lopez and went went 2 for 6 overall, with one RBI and two runs scored, as the A's trounced the Royals in Kansas City by a 19-4 score.
Over the weekend, the Medford native got the phone call every minor league player hopes for: The A’s brought him up as a starting left fielder, filling in for Stephen Piscotty, who was put on the injured list.
Team managers credit Brown’s success with an unwavering work ethic, which former Roadrunner Coach Greg Hawk saw when Brown was on his last LBCC team in 2013.
“He was a very serious player,” Hawk said. “He worked extremely hard and expected his teammates to do the same.”
Brown’s nickname at the time was “Big Dog,” because of his size and power-hitting abilities.
Hawk and his wife, Beth, watched Brown play Saturday in Tacoma and were with his family when coaches announced Brown’s news to the team during batting practice.
“He was a line-drive hitter,” Hawk said. “He came to us very well-schooled in the game. Medford has a good program, as did the Medford American Legion. He was always a play ahead, has good instincts and reads the ball well.”
Hawk said Brown was well-liked by his teammates because “He was so humble and yet, so hard-working. He was a staple of our program.”
Brown was named to all-Southwest Conference as a senior for the Black Tornadoes at North Medford High School.
“He came to us dual-enrolled with Oregon State,” Hawk said. “That worked out great.”
At LBCC, Brown was named to the first-team all-Northwest Athletic Conference South Region as a sophomore. But after graduating from LBCC, Brown didn’t head for the Beavers training camp; instead, he went to Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.
At Lewis-Clark, Brown played under Coach Jeremiah Robbins, a 1988 Roadrunner baseball alumnus who guided the squad to a 232-58 record over six seasons. He left Lewis-Clark after the 2018 season to head a new program at Umpqua Community College.
Lewis-Clark teams have won 19 NAIA national championships since 1984. Sixteen of those titles came under head coach Ed Cheff, who retired in 2010 after 34 years. The program has sent 114 players into the pros, including 14 who were major league players. Cheff was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.
At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Brown, a left-handed first-baseman-turned-outfielder, was drafted in the 19th round in 2015 by the Oakland Athletics. He has played for the AZL Athletics in Phoenix, Arizona; the Vermont Lake Monsters in Burlington, Vermont; the Stockton Ports in Stockton, California; and the Midland Rock Hounds in Midland, Texas. In April 2019, he joined the Las Vegas Aviators.
Brown recently told Aviators reporter Matt Jacob that his work ethic comes from his college experiences. He said he learned that he had to put into the game what he wanted out of it. That’s why he signs up for “optional batting practices” even when it's 100 degrees and only a few hours before a game.
Brown has been a power hitter since being drafted. At Stockton, he had 249 hits in 262 games in two seasons. He hit .256 with 38 home runs and drove in 162 runs. In Midland he hit .283 with 14 home runs and 90 runs batted in over 131 games.
In Las Vegas, Brown has been a fan favorite; in addition to his 37 home runs, he's ranked in the top five in games played, hits, doubles, triples, runs scored, runs batted in and stolen bases.
Early in the season, Brown was hitting a blazing .345.
On July 22, Brown was named Player of the Week in the Pacific Coast League. He hit eight home runs and drove in 13 runs. He was leading the league in total bases with 38 and a slugging percentage of 1.520. He tied the league in runs with 12, and was second in on-base percentage at .567 and hits with 12.
Five days later he added two home runs and drove in four more runs. The next night he hit another two home runs against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
Brown also earned the honor in August 2018 with the Stockton Ports.
The Aviators were originally called the Las Vegas 51s and later the Las Vegas Stars. They play in a 10,000-seat facility and compete in the Pacific Coast League.
Alex Hall, a writer for Athletics Nation, said Brown was drafted by the A's in the 19th round in 2015. Hall said that Brown can deliver at the plate and in the field. And Hall said that, despite Brown's size, he has "some sneaky speed, which can show up on the base paths or in the outfield."