Former Oak Grove Elementary PTC member ordered to pay back $16,000
Oak Grove04-my

Oak Grove Elementary officially opens its doors during a ribbon cutting ceremony in 2019.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

A former Oak Grove Elementary Parent Teacher Club member was ordered to pay more than $16,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to credit card fraud and theft in Benton County Circuit Court last week.

Chante Killian, 38, of Albany was ordered by Judge Joan Demarest to pay back $16,247.55 in fraudulent credit card charges and money stolen from the Oak Grove PTC, as well as $400 in fines and fees, after pleading guilty to two charges of credit card fraud and two charges of second-degree theft on April 8.

According to court documents, Killian, then a member of Albany’s Oak Grove Elementary Parent Teacher Club, used a PTC credit card without authorization in Benton County on multiple occasions between March 1, 2017, and May 31, 2018. Additionally, the Benton County District Attorney's Office said Killian stole money from the PTC between March 1, 2017, and Aug. 28, 2020.

Killian was also placed on 18 months probation and is required to serve seven days on the Benton County work crew.

