Former Corvallis city councilor Bill York’s biggest contribution to the Apollo program came about after a fire during a training session for Apollo 1 in 1967 killed the mission’s three-person crew.
York, 75, who worked for North American Rockwell from 1962 to 1976, said the tragedy increased pressure for the company, which was manufacturing the command modules for the mission.
He was part of a team of 25,000 people in Downey, California, working on the modules. His role was in materials handling.
“Basically, (that involved) protecting the parts because they were all very fragile,” he said.
According to York, the modules had to be built in a clean room — he can recall seeing the modules lined up in a row and only being able to visit in specialized clothing after going through decontamination.
After the Apollo 1 fire, he said the command modules needed to be retro-fitted with doors that would allow astronauts to escape more easily in an emergency.
“The original design had an inward-opening hatch, which was too difficult to open in a pressurized cabin," he said. "The replacements opened out.”
York said replacing the doors involved sawing through the original doors out of modules’ heat shields. The challenge was that all of the command modules were in the clean room, which was supposed to be free of contaminants such as dust that could be created by the sawing.
“I designed a portable, fully enclosed work platform that could be sealed to the command module to contain any contamination,” he said.
During that time he worked as an engineer without much more than on-the-job training and took businesses classes at night.
“It was pretty interesting for a young guy,” he said.
York said being at Rockwell — now a part of Boeing — at that time was both exciting and high pressure. The company added extra shifts of workers to accomplish the necessary redesigns after the Apollo 1 fire. Another division of Rockwell, which employed 100,000 people at the time, helped build the rockets used in the missions.
York was even at work for the first moon landing, on July 20, 1969. He recalled that the employees brought televisions into the work bays to watch.
York left Rockwell because he didn’t want to be just a part of a company that large forever. In 1978 he was hired at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and he worked in facilities, overseeing clean rooms and simulators and other equipment. He stayed with JPL until his retirement in 1999, then moved to Corvallis, where he served on the City Council in 2007 and 2008. York also served on the Planning Commission and the da Vinci Days board.
He's proud of his contributions to the Apollo effort, even if he later came to believe at JPL that unmanned probes and landers are better science tools than missions with human crews.
“It turns out you can do a lot more without men — we proved that at JPL," he said, "but politically it was a big win.”