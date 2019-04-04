During the holiday season, Chuck McLaran would don a red suit and white beard during Rotary Club and city events. The kids thought they were getting presents from Santa Claus, not the mayor of Albany.
The city of Albany announced that McLaran passed away earlier this week at the age of 85.
“That was more indicative of who he was,” said Steve Bryant, who was Albany city manager from 1988 to 2005. “Playing Santa Claus. He was the last guy you’d pick out of a lineup as working for the FBI,” he added of McLaran’s former job before he was elected mayor in 1994, eventually serving six two-year terms.
McLaran was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1933, serving in Korea before earning a bachelor’s degree in English and mathematics from Texas A&M University. He worked for the FBI in San Diego beginning in 1962 after a stint as a high school teacher in Kerrville, Texas. He married Julia Kathryn “Kathy” Thomas in 1955 and eventually settled in North Albany.
“He was a great mayor for the city of Albany,” said Janet Steele, Chamber of Commerce president, who worked with McLaran for 10 years. “I could count on him to listen, give a sound response and provide his words of wisdom.”
Bryant noted McLaran’s sense of diplomacy, citing one of his defining issues of his administration: the relationship between Albany and Millersburg.
“It was his diplomacy, and Millersburg Mayor Clayton Wood, that created a win-win situation in what was headed to be a lose-lose situation. Now, the cities have a joint treatment plant,” he said.
Parks and Recreation Director Ed Hodney summed up the totality of comments from various current and former city employees, noting, "Words that apply to Chuck are warm, engaging and supportive."
Current Mayor Sharon Konopa worked with McLaran for 10 years.
"He was great, very dedicated to the city. We wouldn't have the train station today without him advocating for the funds to restore it. I was sad to see them move to Eugene a few years ago," she said.
McLaran also served on the board of directors for United Way of Linn County, the Albany Millersburg Economic Development Corp., chaired the Calapooia District Boy Scouts of America and served on the Albany Planning Commission. He served on the board of directors of the Oregon Mayors Association and was board president in 2002.
“All of us who worked with you, laughed with you, learned from you, and marveled at your Bureau stories, will remember you, Chuck, and we’ll miss you,” said a statement released by the city. “Thank you again for serving us.”