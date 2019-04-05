Personal firewood permits are now on sale on the Willamette National Forest.
A permit to cut two cords of wood is $20.
The winter storm in late February caused thousands of trees to fall across Forest Service roads; for that reason, forest staff decided to increase the number of cords an individual household can harvest to 12 cords this year.
“We hope the community takes advantage of this program,” said Tim Lahey, the timber program manager. “It is a cost-effective way to collect firewood and will help us reopen roads sooner and remove downed wood that could later dry out and become fuel for wildfires.”
Harvesters are reminded to look for overhead hazards and downed trees hung up on standing trees. Woodcutters should carry a map, extra food, water and warm gear, and communicate with friends and family where they will be and what time they are expected back.
Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xmqhr for more information about personal firewood permits. Permits are available through area ranger district offices.