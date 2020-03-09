Fly tying expo cancelled due to coronavirus fears

The 32nd annual Northwest Fly Tier and Fly Fishing Expo scheduled for this weekend at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, chairwoman Sherry Steele said Monday afternoon.

The event is sponsored by the Oregon Council of Fly Fishers International.

“This was a major decision, since this is our only fundraiser of the year,” Steele said. “But we have more than 2,500 people per day who come to this and we don’t want to take any chances. It’s a big financial hit for us, but it’s the right thing to do.”

Steele said the expo has grown ever year. In 2007, there were about two dozen vendors. This year’s event was slated to have more than 60 vendors.

Steele said the cancellation could cost the non-profit group more than $10,000.

“We are crunching numbers trying to determine if we will even be able to put on an event in 2021,” Steele said.

Steele said Comfort Suites in Albany will not charge the group $16,000 for a block of rooms that had been reserved for the event.

“They have been wonderful,” Steele said.