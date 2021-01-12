Flood warnings issued for area rivers

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a flood warning for several rivers in Oregon and Washington, including the Marys River near Philomath and the Luckiamute River near Suver, affecting Polk and Benton counties, from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Flood stage for Marys River is 20 feet and the National Weather Service is forecasting the river will crest at 20.2 feet late Tuesday and then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.

At its peak, there could be minor flooding on lowlands and agricultural areas.

Other rivers that could be impacted include: Siletz River, affecting Lincoln County; Siuslaw River near Mapleton, affecting Lane County; Clackamas River at Estacada, affecting Clackamas County; Cowlitz River at Kelso, affecting Cowlitz County; Tualatin River near Dilley, affecting Washington County.

In Linn County, Dogwood Road near Scio was down to one lane of travel due to rock slides. And in Benton County, high water signs were posted Tuesday near the railroad crossing on 53rd St. The road is open to traffic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0