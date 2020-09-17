Flash flood watch for Linn, other counties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTLAND — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of the Cascade foothills, including portions of the following counties, Linn, Hood River, Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Lane, Douglas, Coos, Jackson, and Klamath starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and running through 5 p.m. Friday.

Heavy rain can trigger landslides, rock fall, and debris flows in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in burn areas.

Find the latest information at: https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/or.php?x=1

If your home, work, or route is in a watch area:

• Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.

• Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.

• Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.