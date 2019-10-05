The Lebanon Fire District recently promoted five of its members.
Division Chief of Training Mark Fitzwater, Battalion Chief Brett Kibble, Lt. Blaine Suing, Engineer Bryce Maclennan and Firefighter Jason Carroll were all pinned during the Oct. 1 board meeting.
Fitzwater was promoted to division chief of training from his position as battalion chief. Originally hired as a full-time firefighter in 2007, he'd been the A shift battalion chief since December 2017.
Before his promotion to battalion chief, Kibble served as a C shift lieutenant. His firefighting career began in 1998. He was hired full-time at the Lebanon Fire District in 2003, and served as a lieutenant for three years.
Suing, now a lieutenant, was originally hired as a temporary firefighter in 2004 and then became an A shift engineer for 11 years. During that time, he often qualified as an “acting in capacity lieutenant.”
Maclennan has been with the Lebanon Fire District since July 2017. His promotion to engineer comes after serving for two years as a firefighter. Maclennan also recently earned his paramedic license.
Carroll began his career with the Lebanon Fire District as a volunteer in 2016. In July 2017 he was hired as a temporary firefighter to fill a vacant position for the duration of a SAFER Grant. Carroll is now a permanent member of the Lebanon Fire District.