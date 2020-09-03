Five Guys Burgers and Fries to open a Corvallis location

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five Guys Burgers and Fries is coming to Corvallis.

Franchisee Ryan Coady, an Oregon State alum who runs the national chain’s two locations in Salem, says the Corvallis Five Guys could be open by mid-November.

The Corvallis location will be at 845 NW Ninth St., the former site of a Baja Fresh restaurant.

“That’s where I’ve always wanted to be, is on Ninth,” Coady said. He added that other areas of town aren’t as advantageous for his business, “and I couldn’t be happier than being where the Baja Fresh was because … we’re right in the middle of it all.”

Prospective employees of the Corvallis restaurant are being trained at the Salem locations. But local workers also will be sought. Coady plans to have roughly 30 employees at the Ninth Street location when it opens.

Coady does not yet have permits from the city but says the process is moving along well. If not in November, the location will open in early December.

Securing the current location was slowed by the pandemic, Coady said. He identified the site early in the calendar year but wasn’t able to see the building in person for a few months.