FISH of Lebanon and the First Presbyterian Church are teaming up on a Christmas decoration bazaar, scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 145 W. Ash St., Lebanon.
FISH volunteers will also be selling homemade fudge, candy and cookies. Proceeds will be used to feed Lebanon families. For several years the church has opened its doors to people standing in line to watch the Christmas Tree Lighting Parade and provided restrooms and a hot drink.
For more information about FISH or the upcoming bazaar, call 541-259-3200.