Volunteers will collect nonperishable food from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Albany and Millersburg as part of the annual Fish of Albany Food Drive.
Food marked for "Fish" can be left on doorsteps before 9 a.m. Saturday. Food donations can be made between 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Cash and food donations may also be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays at the Fish office, 1880 Hill Street SE.
A breakfast for volunteers will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Anyone wishing to volunteer for the drive may call Jeanie Mowery, Fish board president and food drive coordinator, at 541-928-1442.
For more information, contact Fish at 541 928-4460.