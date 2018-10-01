FISH LAKE — A 10-year project by volunteers to preserve the Fish Lake Historic Site on the McKenzie Ranger District near Clear Lake has been recognized with a Historical Restoration Award from the National Museum of Forest Service History in Missoula, Montana.
The award is presented to “any person or group that has made a significant contribution by restoring a U.S. Forest Service site, structure, facility or other feature used to achieve the conservation legacy" of the agency.
“We couldn’t be more proud of this national recognition,” said Rolf Anderson, one of 97 members of a group called the Friends of Fish Lake. “The site is unique, representing the full span of U.S. Forest Service history and culture.”
Anderson, a former ranger on the Sweet Home district, added that the “partnership with the McKenzie River Ranger District and the Willamette National Forest is very supportive. And our all-volunteer workforce is talented, dedicated and passionate. They show up when there is work to be done.”
The Fish Lake area was used by Native Americans for centuries, but the first known structure there was built in 1867 by the Willamette Valley and Cascade Mountain Wagon Road Co. to assist travelers along the Santiam Wagon Road.
Wagon trains often camped there, as many as 100 wagons at a time.
According to the award application, in the early 1900s Forest Service rangers used an abandoned shack at Fish Lake as a summer base of operations.
The sheer number of buildings that still exist at the site makes it unique.
In the 1920s, a dispatch cabin, a commissary, telephone lines to lookouts and the forest supervisor’s summer residence were built.
The Civilian Conservation Corps made significant contributions to the site in the 1930s. Projects included building a barn, corrals, blacksmith shop and warehouse.
By the 1960s, the site was humming with activity, “when the bunkhouse was filled with tree planters, timber stand improvement workers, wilderness and recreation guards, trail crews, prevention firemen, fire crews, researchers and volunteers,” according to information in the application packet.
But by 2006, the site was in need of attention. Due to budget constraints, the McKenzie River Ranger District could not maintain an on-site work crew and the historic structures were deteriorating.
Willamette National Forest retirees stepped in and that fall, seven volunteers provided 66 hours of cleanup work. In 2010, the retirees formed the Friends of Fish Lake nonprofit group, which has grown to 97 members.
Each June, up to 40 volunteers gather for three to five days of intensive work at the site. Funds are provided by the Ranger District and grants.
Projects have included siding, painting and roofing structures using authentic period materials and colors. Rock walls have been rebuilt and logs treated with preservatives.
An interpretation kiosk was constructed, along with a display of vintage tools and equipment. On one wall of the tack room can be found the names of and shoes of some of the horses and mules that packed Forest Service staff into the wilderness — Biscuit, Dusty, Cortez, Nugget, Quill and Dundee.
A walking-tour brochure was also developed.
“The dedication of this group to this special area is amazing,” Regional Forester Jim Pena said on a visit during the 2016 work week. “Through your support we have been able to list it on the National Register of Historic Place (2014).”
In 2014, volunteer Jim Denney — who lives in Brooklyn, New York — said volunteering at the site nourished his soul.
Denney learned about the site when he was a student at the University of Oregon in 1978 and spent a summer as a wildland firefighter on the McKenzie Ranger District.
He compared the site to Ellis Island in New York City, where millions of immigrants first entered the United States in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
“The first time I saw it, I was proud to be an American and to see that people cared enough about Ellis Island to renovate and save it,” Denney said. “It’s the same thing here. It is a testament to the people who worked here and the resource itself. This is the real thing, a wonderful thing.”
The Friends of Fish Lake have created a short video about their project. The video can be viewed at http://youtube/1BRWHvoURzk.
The group’s website is: www.fishlakehistoricsite.org.