Albany police and fire department personnel worked together early Wednesday morning to rescue a homeless camper at Simpson Park who was in pain due to ongoing medical issues.
Lt. Steve Dorn of the Albany Police Department said that both departments were dispatched to the park at about 1 a.m. Emergency crews had difficulty locating the victim because they couldn't find the camp where he was staying. One of the people at the camp called 911, and first-responders used geolocation to reach it.
The man was found after an officer went down a 30-foot embankment on the Willamette River, walked down the beach and then back up another embankment. Due to the location, the Albany Fire Department brought in a boat and transported the man to the Bowman boat ramp, where he was transferred to an ambulance.
He was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital, but his condition was unknown.