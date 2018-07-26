HALSEY — Skyrocketing flames from a massive fire destroyed more than 3 million pounds of bagged grass seed Thursday morning at Smith Seed’s Belco Warehouse on Crook Drive.
The conflagration, which came during the peak of grass seed harvest, could be seen as far away as Brownsville and Harrisburg, according to Halsey-Shedd Fire Chief Travis Hewitt, who said a passerby reported the fire at about 3:40 a.m.
“We don’t know the cause of it, but the State Fire Marshal is here and we are still investigating,” Hewitt said.
In addition to firefighters and equipment from the Halsey-Shedd Fire District, crews from Tangent, Harrisburg, Brownsville, Sweet Home, Albany, Lebanon and Junction City also responded.
Hewitt said the number of personnel responding was not known.
Hewitt said the 50- by 150-foot wooden-framed building with metal siding and roof was a complete loss.
No one was working in the warehouse at the time of the blaze and there were no injuries, he added.
“We kept the fire from damaging other buildings,” Hewitt said. “We have crews cleaning up now. Excavators and loaders were brought in to help sort materials.”
Seed from area farms is cleaned in other structures on the property and the bags of cleaned seeds are stored in the warehouse.
Smith Seed Services is a major employer in the Halsey area, with more than 100 full-time and 50 seasonal employees. It was founded by farmer George Smith in 1956. He converted an empty dairy barn into a seed cleaning plant.
In 1976, employees Jason Schrock and Paul Zehr purchased the company, which sold, packaged and transported seed to Oregon companies. It had grown to 10 employees.
Today, Smith Seed ships its products from coast-to-coast. During the peak season as many as 25 tractor-trailers leave the plant daily. Much of the company's product is also shipped by rail in cars that carry up to 180,000 pounds of seed each.
