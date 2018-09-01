With continued hot and dry conditions, the Pacific Northwest Wildfire Coordinating Group reminds outdoor recreationists in Oregon and Washington to be careful not to let a wildfire spoil Labor Day weekend fun.
Large wildfires continue to burn in the region, and firefighting resources are at a premium. Officials urge people to follow these reminders:
• Campfires are either prohibited or only allowed in safe, designated campgrounds with established fire pits. Whether it be a small family gathering at home or a trip to the forest, be familiar with local rules and regulations.
• If fires are allowed, make sure they are always attended and put out completely.
• Keep smoking confined to approved areas and never toss any burning material from vehicles.
• Make sure your mode of transportation is in good working condition (exhaust systems, catalytic converters, coolant levels, etc.) and never idle over dry grass or drive off-road through dry vegetation. If towing a trailer, make sure chains are tight and kept from dragging on the ground to prevent throwing sparks.
• Target shooting should be done in safe areas with targets placed on dirt or gravel away from grass, rotten stumps and other flammable material. The use of exploding targets and tracer ammunition, known for starting fires, is illegal in most areas.
“We hope everyone will enjoy and celebrate Labor Day weekend without incident,” says Oregon Department of Forestry’s Fire Prevention Coordinator Tom Fields. “We’ve already endured a very long and grueling fire season and are counting on everyone to do their part in taking us out on a positive note.”
Lauren Maloney, Fire Mitigation Education Specialist for the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, echoes Fields’ sentiments and adds that fire season is far from over. “Our toughest challenge is fighting the false sense of security that sets in with shorter days and cooler mornings. Fire danger remains high to extreme in several areas and the slightest spark could lead to an unwanted fire.”