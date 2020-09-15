 Skip to main content
Fern Ridge field fire snuffed
SWEET HOME — The Oregon Department of Forestry’s summer fire crew extinguished a small grass fire on Fern Ridge Road southwest of Sweet Home about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Craig Pettinger of the ODF Sweet Home Unit said members of the public took initial action on the fire, which totaled about one-tenth of an acre.

Pettinger said a single engine team put out the fire that was in a ditch/field transition area.

Pettinger said the fire is suspicious and is being investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

