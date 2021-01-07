FEMA housing coming to Mill City

Hopes said the first families are those who are already being helped with temporary housing through FEMA grants.

The single-wide manufactured homes vary in size from one to three bedrooms based on family size, Hopes said. Families can use them for up to 18 months (through March 2022) or until they secure other housing resources.

There is no monthly rent, but families are expected to cover utility fees and to keep the units well-maintained.

Hopes said she assisted victims of the wildfire in Paradise, California, two years ago and has visited the Santiam Canyon.

“I thought that because I had been exposed to the Paradise Fire, I would be ready to come to Oregon to contribute to the recovery effort and not be impacted by it,” Hopes said. “That was not the case. Every disaster is different, and how families and communities respond to it is different. When you see the devastation and talk to the people, it becomes personal.”

In Lincoln County, FEMA is negotiating a lease on a site that would provide housing for 20 families.

In Jackson County, 23 mobile homes have been placed at a site in White City.