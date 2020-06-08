Feeling good at Hazella Bake Shop

LEBANON — It doesn’t take a master’s degree in business to realize that having a long line waiting outside the front door of Hazella Bake Shop is a good thing, especially when the business hasn’t even opened for the day.
The mother-daughter team of Rebecca Kerrigone and Katherine Traeger and their spouses, Michael and Alex, respectively, opened the shop on Memorial Day weekend at 878 South Main St., in the former Kris’ Kitchen building.
And they have been on a dead run ever since.
Hazella is an Americanized translation of the Dutch word gezellig, which characterizes a feeling of calm, happiness, goodness.
“That’s how we want people to feel when they come here,” Rebecca Kerrigone said.
Hazella Bake Shop is not a doughnut shop, Kerrigone said.
“Our menu is northern European oriented,” Kerrigone said. “We visited Sweden and after we ate pastries there, we didn’t feel awful because everything is made from natural ingredients, real butter and no preservatives.”
Although Rebecca has a long history of cooking for large groups — her family operates a ranch in Christmas Valley — she had never tackled a bake shop.
Her husband Michael — a native New Yorker — grew up working in his family’s Italian deli and is a Culinary Institute of America trained chef who specializes in French cuisine. He worked at the Carlyle and the Ritz Carlton.
Although Katherine knows her way around a kitchen, she is far more adept with a sewing machine and was studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City until she suffered a traumatic brain injury three years ago.
Her husband will graduate from Oregon State in a week with a degree in mathematics. They were school mates for many years and wed on Easter weekend — COVID 19 masks and all.
Michael Kerrigone has a Brooklyn way of describing his goal for Hazella Bake Shop.
“We want it to have the atmosphere of the bar on the TV show Cheers,” Kerrigone said. “A place to come, relax, visit, talk about your day with your friends.”
Customers won’t find maple bars or old fashioned doughnuts on Hazella’s menu, but there are Swedish cinnamon buns that are baked on their side to trap more of the gooey good stuff; a chocolate babka — a soft chocolatey bun brushed with simple syrup — scones, and several types of bread, all made fresh daily.
There are also savory items such as a beef bierock, a hand pie filled with seasoned minced beef and herbs; a smoked bacon and cheddar scone; and a ham and gruyere braid.
The path to the bake shop has not been a straight one, the four owners agree.
The Kerrigones met at a church service in Salem — he sat in “her” pew. After they married, they hoped to buy a bed and breakfast in California but were scammed. Thanks to the FBI, they eventually got about 70% of their money back.
Katherine was well on her way to a career in fashion. As a teenager, she already had her own fashion clothing line. She was studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology and house sitting for a friend.
“I had bent over to feed their cat, when a wine bottle fell and hit me on the back of the head,” she said.
Although she didn’t realize it, the 18-year-old had suffered a traumatic brain injury.
“We talked on the phone and she seemed angry, which just isn’t like here,” her mother said.
Rebecca flew to New York as soon as possible and doctors diagnosed Kathryn’s injuries. She returned to Oregon to live with her mother and step-father and to heal.
“I’m about 90%,” she said. “There are days that aren’t good, but I’m better.”
In addition to her daily duties, Katherine is handling the bake shop’s social media projects.
Currently, Hazella Bake Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Tuesday. Expanded hours and seating are planned as Linn County enters Phase II of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic reopening.
To learn more, visit www.hazellabakeshop.com or call 541-405-4193.
