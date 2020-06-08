Feeling good at Hazella Bake Shop

Although Katherine knows her way around a kitchen, she is far more adept with a sewing machine and was studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City until she suffered a traumatic brain injury three years ago.

Her husband will graduate from Oregon State in a week with a degree in mathematics. They were school mates for many years and wed on Easter weekend — COVID 19 masks and all.

Michael Kerrigone has a Brooklyn way of describing his goal for Hazella Bake Shop.

“We want it to have the atmosphere of the bar on the TV show Cheers,” Kerrigone said. “A place to come, relax, visit, talk about your day with your friends.”

Customers won’t find maple bars or old fashioned doughnuts on Hazella’s menu, but there are Swedish cinnamon buns that are baked on their side to trap more of the gooey good stuff; a chocolate babka — a soft chocolatey bun brushed with simple syrup — scones, and several types of bread, all made fresh daily.

There are also savory items such as a beef bierock, a hand pie filled with seasoned minced beef and herbs; a smoked bacon and cheddar scone; and a ham and gruyere braid.

The path to the bake shop has not been a straight one, the four owners agree.