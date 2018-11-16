Some 2,000 clients of Albany-based nonprofit Family Tree Relief Nursery were notified by mail Thursday that unauthorized persons had accessed the organization’s computer programs between June and August.
Executive Director Renee Smith said the organization’s computer was hacked by ransomware in late August. The incident briefly prevented staff from accessing client information.
Smith said a follow-up investigation found that hackers were able to access the organization’s servers. Ransomware was removed from the system and access to client information was restored.
Smith said that Social Security numbers and driver’s license information is not stored on the computer system, but stored information does vary by client and may include names, dates of birth, health plan information and limited health information.
“There was no evidence that any information was removed from our server or was otherwise retained by the unauthorized individuals,” she said. “Further, we are not aware of any fraud or misuse of the information resulting from this incident.”
Smith recommended that clients review their health records and billing information, as well as financial account statements, or monitor credit reports to determine any discrepancies or unusual activities.
Clients who have additional questions about the incident can contact Family Tree’s call center toll-free at 888-299-1145.
Smith said Family Tree is taking steps designed to help prevent future incidents.
The goal of Family Tree Relief Nursery is to provide training and support to families that will stop child abuse before it happens.