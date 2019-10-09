The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will host a family fishing event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Timber Linn Park Pond in Albany.
ODFW staff and volunteers will be on hand to loan fishing poles and tackle, and provide bait for young anglers.
The ODFW fishing station will be set up in the dog park parking area. Volunteers will also help novice anglers. Children under 12 are not required to have a fishing license but, as this is not a free fishing weekend, all other anglers must have one.
The Timber Linn Park Pond is open year-round for fishing with a limit of 5 legal-size (8-inch minimum) trout per day.