Facts not fiction at flattenthecurve.com

Haendel said the website is being translated in numerous languages worldwide.

Haendel said information on the website is non-partisan, non-rumor, it is “science-based, evidence-based. We want it to be real fact-based science and historical.”

Haendel said Americans need to be informed and to take action accordingly when it comes to dealing with COVID-19.

“A week ago, Americans began getting message from Italy warning us that this is real, but we didn’t listen,” Haendel said. “They said that in Italy, people kept going out in public and as a result, their older parents and grandparents began dying.”

Haendel said pandemics occur regularly worldwide and it’s important that factual information be available to deal with them effectively.

As with any major world event, long-term there will be changes that take place such as learning alternative ways to do things and new ways of teaching — such as distance learning now underway at most colleges and universities.

“We have provided government leaders with information about Flatten The Curve and we hope they will use the information there in their decision-making,” Haendel said.