OSU Extension Service Linn County is accepting applications for two $1,000 Linn County Extension Association Legacy Scholarships.

The scholarship is based on residency in the geographical areas served by Linn County Extension, the applicant’s financial need, a GPA of 2.75 or higher, involvement in 4-H or other Extension programs, community involvement, and/or work experience.

The deadline to apply is June 1.

For more information or to apply, visit https://extension.oregonstate.edu/linn/lcea-legacy-scholarships online or call OSU Extension Service at 541-967-3871.

