HARRISBURG — Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred about 5:46 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Diamond Hill Drive east of Harrisburg.
Jared Wayne Jones, 24, of Eugene, was scheduled to appear in Linn County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon on charges of third- and fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering and DUII.
According to court documents, the state will seek an enhanced sentence if Jones is found guilty of charges.
According to Sheriff Jim Yon, Jones’ blood alcohol content was 0.158, about twice the legal limit.
Yon said in a release Thursday morning that a 16-year-old male, driving a black 2003 Toyota Corolla, was parked on the side of the road because his car had broken down. At the time of the crash, the vehicle was partially in the westbound lane, it was dark and rainy.
Friends had arrived in a Ford F150 pickup to assist him in jump-starting his vehicle. The 16-year-old and his 17-year-old friend, also from Harrisburg, were both standing at the back of the Toyota when they were struck by a 1997 Geo Prizm, driven by Jones.
The 16-year-old was pushed into the Toyota and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield.
The 17-year-old sustained minor injuries and was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital for evaluation. Two additional juveniles sitting in the Ford F150 complained of minor pain.
Jones reportedly was traveling west on Diamond Hill Drive at about 60 miles per hour when he struck the two males. Jones was taken to Riverbend Hospital by medics with non-life threatening injuries.
After his release from the hospital, Jones was taken into custody at approximately 9:55 p.m., and lodged in the Linn County Jail.
Linn County Deputies were assisted by Harrisburg and Junction City fire departments, Junction City Police Department, and medics from Eugene and Springfield. In addition, the Multi-Agency Crash Investigation Team members from the Lebanon Police Department, Oregon State Police, Albany Police Department and Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the processing of the scene.