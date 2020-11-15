EPA making quick work of wildfire hazardous waste cleanup

Vanderboom said that depending on how many damaged properties are within a given area, cleanup can proceed rapidly.

“If we have several houses next to each other, it might only take an hour or so per site,” Vanderboom said. “We might get from four to six or seven sites done per day per team.”

Groundwork was being done by employees from Weston Solutions, which has an office in Portland. Weston staff take pre- and post-cleaning photos for state and county records.

Each team is composed of four people.

Excavator operators quickly piled up charred metal and ash within the foundations of destroyed homes so they could quickly and easily be gathered up to be hauled away.

They also cleared yards and then covered the open soil with Oregon-grown straw.

Long, sausage-like “wattles” were then placed to absorb water runoff from the properties that might cause erosion.

The goal is to stabilize soils and reduce the potential of ash and other debris from entering the river and threatening riparian species as well as the drinking water for communities such as Salem.

Once cleared, an 8½-by-11-inch laminated sign is posted on the property.