BROWNSVILLE — Oregon RAIN, the Regional Accelerator & Innovation Network, will host Last Founders Standing, an interactive, fast-paced game about the entrepreneurial journey, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Brownsville Community Room, 255 N. Main St.
The event is open to the public and will be facilitated by Oregon RAIN’s Linn-Benton Venture Catalyst, Corey Wright.
In one hour, players form two- to four-person teams and are provided with a fictional startup idea. The Last Founders Standing will guide the teams through 10 challenges and decisions that real entrepreneurs face.
Each phase teaches an important startup concept and allows teams to earn points.
Food and beverages will be provided, along with prizes for the winning teams.
In addition to the community game about entrepreneurship, attendees can meet Wright, learn more about the venture catalyst program and network with local entrepreneurs.
Attendees can register for free online at www.meetup.com/Startup-Linn-Benton or at www.facebook.com/OregonRain.org/.