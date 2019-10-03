The University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History will present “Engineer It!,” a hands-on event for all ages, at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave.
Participants can build a shelter, design a boat, weave a shoe, or invent a fishing tool. Native American people have always used science and engineering to create effective tools, homes, clothing, cooking methods and more. Many of these innovations are still being used today.
For more information, contact the library at 541-466-5454.