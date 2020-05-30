Ellsworth Street Bridge repairs to start

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Repairs to the Ellsworth Street Bridge on Highway 20 in Albany will begin Monday night, June 1, and continue at night for three weeks.

Eastbound travelers will be detoured over the Lyons Street Bridge during construction hours, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. There will be two-way traffic on the Lyons Street Bridge.

An over-height load damaged three cross beams of the Ellsworth Street Bridge last July.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zone.

