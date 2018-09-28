SWEET HOME — After spending 23 years in law enforcement in the U.S. Air Force, Tommy Mull has learned that a proactive approach is much more effective at resolving situations than just reacting to them.
Mull has applied that philosophy to his new position as the city code enforcement officer since June 4. Mull told the Sweet Home City Council Tuesday night that he has responded since then to more than 200 code enforcement incidents.
“My intent is not to make this position punitive, but it can be,” Mull said. “I want people to comply through education, to teach people.”
Code enforcement had been part of the Police Department for several years, but in June was moved into the Community and Economic Development Department.
“My goal is to get out of the office and out into the community,” Mull said. “I have divided the city into five zones and I spend time in each area one day per week. Residents know I’m coming, kind of like trash day.”
Mull said that he is building trust in the community.
“I treat everyone with dignity and respect,” he said. “I want to go out and help people and I feel like this is an avenue to address their concerns.”
Mull said his goal is to respond to complaints within 24 hours, or by Monday if a complaint comes in over the weekend.
“I haven’t had to write a formal citation yet, but there are a few batters on deck,” he said, using a baseball analogy.
Mull said he has dealt with a number of animal complaints — roosters are at the top of the list — as well as junk vehicles, noxious weeds and open storage of junk.
“Wow,” he said of the open storage problem. “But, I’ve met great people who are willing to fix their problems.”
Mull said that after more than two decades in the Air Force, he's learned to read potentially dangerous situations.
“I carry a cellphone and I will call the Police Department if I am headed to what might be a problem site,” Mull said.
Mayor Greg Mahler suggested that Mull be given a police radio so he can have instant contact with police officers.
Mull said the number of people who live in recreational vehicles is “interesting to say the least,” but said he is educating them that long-term use is not permitted within the city.
He also hopes to work with Sweet Home Sanitation to develop an annual cleanup day when families dump appliances free of charge.
“What’s happening now is that some people just find a spot and dump things,” Mull said. “I’ve taken the doors off things so kids don’t get into them.”
Mull said that overall, his new position “has been a lot of fun.”
As part of his education program, Mull hopes to create an information page about code ordinances on the city’s website and to develop a pamphlet for new residents.
Mull said he relies extensively on the new 311 Mobile App program being implemented by the Public Works Department. Trish Rice gave an overview of that program, which allows Public Works staff and the general public to report issues such as potholes or broken water lines simply by dialing 311.
The program also allows the city staff to track how the issue was handled, the amount of equipment and staff time required, embed photographs and track ongoing issues.
City Manager Ray Towry said he is excited about the possibility that in a year, the city will have collected extensive data that can be used to determine where and how the city is using its resources. That data can be used to create more accurate annual budgets and for long-term planning.