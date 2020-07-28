East Albany Lions awards scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Graduates McKenna Mills of West Albany High and Grace Lawson of South Albany High will receive two-year college scholarships totaling $3,750 provided by the East Albany Lions along with the Albany Public Schools Foundation.

McKenna and Grace will each receive $2,500 the first year and $1,250 the second year.

Grace will attend Oregon State with a major in veterinary medicine. She enjoys reading, going on drives and playing volleyball.

McKenna will attend Linfield College and major in sports management and she is leaning toward coaching. She enjoys most all sports. Her side interests are planning parties and watching sporting events.

