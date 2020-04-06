Duncan, Fountain promoted at LCSO

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Linn County Sheriff’s Office staff members have been promoted effective April 1, according to Sheriff Jim Yon.

Lt. Michelle Duncan has been promoted to Captain of the Patrol Division.

Duncan has more than 22 years of experience with the Sheriff’s Office. She started her career as a Mill City resident deputy in July 1997. She has worked as a narcotics detective and patrol sergeant before becoming the Lieutenant of Patrol Programs.

She has worked with all of Contract Cities, Patrol Field Training Deputies, Timber Contracts and acts as LCSO’s main media contact.

“Michelle brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position and will do great things,” Yon said.

Sgt. Brandon Fountain has been promoted to Lieutenant of Patrol Programs.

He has been with the Sheriff’s Office for more than 12 years.

Yon said Fountain has a wide variety of experience with the office which includes being a patrol deputy, detective, sergeant and a team leader for the SWAT team.

“He will do an excellent job for the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Linn County,” Yon said.

