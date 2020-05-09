Dry year, but reservoir water levels are up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SWEET HOME — Although the mid-valley summer weather forecast calls for continued moderate drought conditions, water levels at Foster, Green Peter and Detroit reservoirs will be stable well into the recreation season, Corps of Engineers officials said this week in a series of video conferences.

Working with partners from the National Marine Fisheries Service, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Fish & Wildlife, the Corps adjusted water releases to retain about 200,000 additional acre-feet, bumping storage up to about 1.2 million acre-feet.

“We are about 20% below where we would like to be in terms of precipitation this time of year,” Corps operations manager Erik Petersen said. “We are at about 77% of our full conservation storage.”

Petersen said the Willamette Valley was extremely dry in February, about 50% of normal. March rainfall was about 50 to 70% of normal and April was less than 50% of normal.

“We had some good precipitation the first four days of May, which helped,” Petersen said.

Petersen said although snowpack had some impact on the reservoirs’ water inflows, they are primarily affected by rainfall.