Drug-sniffing Kovu is newest Albany police officer

The newest Albany police officer is movie-star handsome, possesses superb athletic skills and, according to his coworkers, is both tireless and fearless.

On the job only a few months, he is so well known that he goes by a single name — Kovu — like music stars Cher and Beyonce.

And his handler, Perry Baker, says the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois police dog is already earning his keep, locating more than 5 pounds of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Kovu succeeds Nacho, who retired after many years of service.

“He’s great,” Baker said. “He loves to work. He will wear himself out working. It takes a lot out of him.”

Baker hopes that with good health, Kovu can be on duty until he is at least 10 years old.

Baker spent five years with the Junction City Police Department and came to Albany four years ago.

He enjoys dogs, which led him to take canine training and to team up with Kovu in April.

“I completed a 200-hour handler’s course in Deschutes County,” Baker said.

Kovu was trained in Medford.