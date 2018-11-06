Three unopposed Linn County officials — clerk Steve Druckenmiller, assessor Andy Stevens and sheriff Jim Yon — easily retained their jobs Tuesday evening.
Druckenmiller drew 28,328 yes votes, or 98.84 percent. He has been the county clerk since 1987.
He has a bachelor’s degree in government from Suffolk University and a law degree from the Suffolk University Law School.
Like his former boss, Del Riley, Druckenmiller has long been a proponent of Oregon’s vote-by-mail process and in recent years supported the state’s Motor Voter Registration program that allows residents to register to vote when they renew their driver’s licenses.
Yon received 28,349 yes votes, or 98.10 percent.
He has been employed by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office since 1993 and was previously the undersheriff until being appointed to fill the term of retiring Sheriff Bruce Riley in June.
Yon is a South Albany High School graduate and has bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Western Oregon University. He has held numerous positions within the LCSO, from being a resident deputy in Harrisburg to traffic, sex crimes and narcotics and the support division before being promoted to undersheriff in 2014.
Stevens garnered 25,943 yes votes, or 98.71 percent.
Stevens was appointed county assessor and tax collector in April. He had kept the office running for 18 months as former county assessor Dave Swartzlender dealt with health issues that culminated with a liver transplant.
Stevens previously served as the chief appraiser and deputy assessor during his 25 years with the county.
He is a South Albany High School graduate and completed the real estate appraisal program at Chemeketa Community College.