LEBANON — Kade McClanahan, 46, of Lebanon, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and second-degree assault after being involved in a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening and registering a blood alcohol level of nearly five times the legal limit.
The accident occurred about 6:34 p.m. Sunday on Highway 20 near Pineway Road east of Lebanon.
According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by McClanahan, was attempting to turn onto Highway 20 from Pineway Road, intending to go east. McClanahan reportedly crossed four lanes of traffic and collided head-on with a 2017 Chevrolet pickup driving westbound on Highway 20 by Dylan Richards, 21, from Lebanon.
Both drivers were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. McClanahan was treated and released. Richards sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and remained hospitalized for treatment.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Deputy Travis Boshart at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, 541-967-3950.
Linn County was assisted at the scene by the Lebanon Fire & Ambulance District, Lebanon Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.