Dozens take nippy pool plunge to start year, decade

Friends Jodi Nelson, 54, of Blodgett, and Tina Collett, 57, of Philomath, take water exercises classes several days a week and when they saw the Polar Swim advertised, thought it would make a good way to start a new decade.

“My son was in Boy Scouts, so I have made several polar plunges with him, but this is my first time at this,” Collett said.

Nelson said she enjoys being around all types of water, whether it is in a pool, river or lake.

The women said they like the Corvallis pool because it is much like the city itself in terms of diversity.

“The women who take classes are very diverse, yet we all come together in the locker room,” Nelson said.

They said the city offers numerous recreational opportunities such as bike paths and a great variety of healthy food options such as Whole Foods and the local Farmers Markets.

Nelson said she believes in being in the present and not looking forward in the new year or decade.

“You don’t have to be friends with everyone, but we can be kind to each other,” Nelson said. “Let’s just love people for who they are and be kind to each other.”