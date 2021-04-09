Dozens gather at Albany school district offices to protest in support of police

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Goff and Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden released separate statements on Wednesday citing the social media outrage as a motivating factor for addressing the controversy.

Goff said the decision to ask police to stop greeting returning students was made in an effort to ensure all students and families felt comfortable going to school.

“As a result, we are making only one, but an important, substantive change: we are now actively listening to all those experiences and perspectives and considering them in decision-making for this future event,” Goff said in her statement. “Viewed through this lens, the picture becomes much clearer. Some students are certainly happy to have a sticker and a virtual high five. For some of our kids, the badge is a barrier that makes them uncomfortable walking through our doors.”

Harnden’s statement apologized to people who felt the experience was negative, specifically mentioning “students and families of color.”

“We were saddened and disappointed when the GAPS superintendent asked us to leave the campuses on Monday,” Harnden said in the statement. “I need to clarify that I did not jointly decide for police to leave but honored the request of (Superintendent) Goff to leave and stopped our participation in the event.”

Harnden and Goff also separately addressed the rumor that the school district was responsible for a lack of school resource officers, clarifying that personnel and budget issues at a city level were actually the cause.

