Donor to match Red Kettle funds Dec. 14

A community fellowship band rehearses under the direction of Ken Collins at the Salvation Army Center at 345 Columbus Ave. SE at 7 p.m. Thursdays. It is open to anyone who can play a brass instrument and read music.

The band also performs at the Sunday worship service at 11 a.m.

Other ways to help

The United States has 7,600 Salvation Army units, with programs serving more than 30 million people annually. The organization also works with 130 foreign countries.

“The Salvation Army has a long history in Albany, going all the way back to 1887,” DeJesus said. “In Albany, we work with very little and do a whole lot of good.”

DeJesus hopes he and his small staff can work with other nonprofits to share their synergies.

The short holiday season has also affected the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.

“We could really use more toys for the Angel Tree,” DeJesus said.