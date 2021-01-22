Donation bolsters Linn County PPE stockpile

She added that Linn County has been on the “front lines of relief efforts,” and the PPE donation will improve access to supplies "that remain in high demand.”

Boshart Davis said she was contacted by Healthcare Ready.

“They wanted to know if I knew of an organization that would be able to take all of the supplies and distribute them throughout the canyon,” Boshart Davis said. “I told them I knew exactly who could do that and to make sure the equipment gets to the right people.”

Boshart Davis said the way Linn County came together — from government officials to private business owners and residents — to staff and provide needed supplies for the evacuation shelter was "heartwarming.”’

“I am really proud to live in Linn County, and I’m proud of the people who work for our county and who believe in caring for our neighbors,” Boshart Davis said.

Linn County Emergency Management is also coordinating with Marion County and the Santiam Hospital to ensure the donated supplies are distributed appropriately and in a timely manner.

Neva Anderson, Linn County’s emergency preparedness coordinator, said the “need to distribute PPE to those in our community who are serving on the front lines is critical.”