SWEET HOME — Donald Ray Stoddard was a quiet man who loved to dance, to teach others to two-step and to attend the Oregon Jamboree music festival.
Until 2016, when the octogenarian became ill, he never missed Sweet Home’s popular country music festival.
And every year he would tent camp in the same at Camp 14 for tents only on the grounds near the Community Chapel.
Stoddard, 88, died on Oct. 25, 2017, but he was present in spirit at the most recent festival, after his family scattered some of his ashes at “his spot” — tent site 88 on Ames Creek.
“He loved to dance,” said his widow, Marge Stoddard. “He taught so many people to dance. I really can’t count how many. He especially liked taking aside people who were shy and teaching them.”
Her husband would dance with anyone, she said.
Marge Stoddard said she never accompanied her husband to the Jamboree and noted that he also enjoyed camping at many other places around the state.
“People just loved him and as soon as he showed up, they jumped to help him set up camp,” she said. “He was pampered and he deserved it. He was such a dear man. He had such a good time at the Jamboree.”
The Stoddards married in 1950 in California.
Donald was born in Los Angeles, but grew up in Downey.
He was a carpenter for many years and was a traffic foreman in Downey before the family moved to Cottage Grove. The Stoddards raised sheep on a small farm and Donald Stoddard worked at the Cottage Grove Hospital and for the city of Cottage Grove.
In his online obituary, former co-workers noted that Stoddard, “danced your way into our hearts at the hospital … so many great memories of BBQ, music, visits and fun.”
Another wrote, “He was always so good to us, the housekeeping and laundry ‘girls’ at the hospital. He was there to help no matter what we asked of him.”
In addition to his widow, Stoddard is survived by his daughter Amanda, son Joel and daughter-in-law Sandy, and grandchildren Sarah and Gregory.
He was an Army veteran and served as a military policeman at The Presidio in San Francisco.
Philip Dumas and his wife, Kalise, have been lead camp hosts at Camp 14 for six years and looked forward to Stoddard’s annual visits.
“He was always dancing and always had a smile on his face,” Dumas said. “Sometimes he got drunk and had way too much fun.”
Dumas said he was concerned when Stoddard’s name wasn’t on the camping list in 2016 and again in 2017.
“On Thursday of Jamboree week, we only had two campers and we saw a truck pull up and look at camp spot 88,” Dumas said. “That was Don’s spot. They came back an hour later and told us they had Don’s ashes with them and asked if they could spread them.”
Dumas said of course they could and there was a brief ceremony. A sign was placed at the spot in Stoddard’s honor.
“It’s where he wanted to be,” Dumas said.
Marge Stoddard said their daughter, Amanda, spread the ashes.
Dumas said he used to enjoy having morning coffee and doughnuts with Stoddard and watching him teach people how to dance the two-step and swing dances.
“It was obvious he had enough money to not have to tent camp,” Dumas said. “So, I asked him why, and he said he just loved it at the Chapel site. He wanted to stay connected and this helped him stay young.”
Dumas, who lives in Redmond but spends much of the year traveling the country in an RV with his wife, said Stoddard was like the campground's “mascot.”
“He always seemed to know a lot about what was going on in Sweet Home,” Dumas said. "He would drive up in his Buick LeSabre and everyone would gather around him."
“He was such a neat old guy,” Dumas said.
