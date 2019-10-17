Williamette Community Bank is holding a free document-shredding event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at 200 Ferry St. SW, Albany.
Held in celebration of Oregon Community Bank Week, the event's purpose is to help community members fight identity theft. Participants are invited to have their paper documents securely destroyed and recycled by a mobile shredding truck.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, contact Trina Henderson at THenderson@willamettecommunitybank.com.