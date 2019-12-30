District attorney staffers have variety of talents

Before becoming a lawyer she taught cake decorating classes and made wedding cakes. Her culinary talents are now only enjoyed by her family, friends and work-family.

Cooney says she loves spicy food and can handle more heat than most in the office.

She is expecting her first child in the coming months but that doesn’t stop her from pursuing justice or enjoying her favorite hot sauce.

She earned both her undergraduate degree in paralegal studies and her law degree from Southern Illinois University.

Michael Paul

Michael Paul, 30, is a native Oregonian who grew up as the son of a Deputy District Attorney.

From an early age he has been a sports fan and always thought that he would end up in a career with some type of sports organization.

During college, Paul spent two years as an intern with the Corvallis Knights and upon receiving a degree in economics from the University of Oregon he accepted a position in ticket sales with the Portland Winterhawks hockey team.

After spending a couple of seasons with the Winterhawks, Paul realized he wanted something more in his career and returned to the University of Oregon to earn a law degree.