Displaced Linn County residents can still vote Nov. 3

Linn County families displaced from their homes due to the recent wildfires, can still vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 3, according to Linn County Elections Supervisor Derrick Sterling.
That includes people who may be temporarily living outside of Linn County and even to families whose mailboxes were destroyed by the fires.
The Linn County Clerk’s Office will provide replacement ballots in person at the Clerk’s Office or will mail ballots to a temporary mailing address, Sterling said.
Ballots will be mailed on Oct. 14, so there is time for Linn County residents to make the appropriate change to their mailing address.
“We know people have lost their homes and may be living with other family members or in shelters,” Sterling said. “We stress this is a temporary situation, but we also realize it may go on for several months as families start rebuilding.”
Sterling said residents can change their addresses online, but they must have a valid Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID.
“If not, they can print out the materials online and mail them to our office,” Sterling said. “They can also come into the office and make the address changes or pick up a ballot.”
Temporary mailing addresses can be updated by visiting oregonvotes.gov/myvote or contacting sdruckenmiller@co.linn.or.us, or by mailing a signed note or voter registration form to the Linn County Clerk, PO Box 100, Albany, Oregon 97321.
Sterling reminds voters to mail their ballots at least seven days before election day or to use an official drop box before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
October 13 is the deadline for new voter registrations, for persons who have not previously registered to vote in Oregon.
Previously registered voters have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to update their registration, obtain a ballot and to vote.
The Clerk’s Office is working closely with the Linn County GIS department to identify areas of the county that were severely affected by fires.
Simply changing a mailing address through the U.S. Postal Service is not sufficient. The clerk’s office must be notified if they want a ballot sent to their new temporary mailing address.
Individuals who are already registered to vote, do not need to re-register, just provide their new temporary mailing address.
No matter where people are temporarily living, their ballot will include the local election measures in their permanent residential area such as law enforcement levy or other taxing district measures.
For more information, call 541-967-3931.
Complete information is available at www.co.linn.or.us/elections/.
