Albany Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday at the Yellow Flamingo video lottery business at 1119 Santiam Road SE.

Capt. Brad Liles said a man wearing dark clothing, mask and gloves entered at about 1:55 a.m. with a handgun. The suspect reportedly forced an employee into a back office and handcuffed him to a door before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

An employee who cleans the building arrived about 40 minutes after the robbery, found the handcuffed employee and called the police.

Liles said no one was injured and the investigation continues. He asks that anyone with information about the incident call detective Ryan Knoll at 541-917-7686.

— Alex Paul, Democrat-Herald 

