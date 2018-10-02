William Templeton of Albany has filed a complaint with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office alleging that County Commissioner John Lindsey removed several campaign signs that were derogatory about Lindsey.
And Lindsey, who is seeking another term in office, admitted Monday that he removed the signs, because he said Templeton continues to harass his family, to the point of driving his wife to tears.
The incident is the latest in a year-long series of lawsuits and charges between the two men.
Templeton told the Democrat-Herald that he purchased and posted 120 yard signs that he placed on both public and private properties around the area.
The signs read, “Don’t Re-Elect John Lindsey as Commissioner,” “Commissioner John Lindsey is Un-ethical,” “Commissioner John Lindsey is Under Ethics Investigation,” and “Commissioner John Lindsey is a Liar.”
Templeton said that last Thursday, Lindsey was spotted removing four signs from private property. A similar incident reportedly occurred on Saturday.
Templeton had set up a trail camera and said he has turned over to the Linn County Sheriff's Office a memory disk that contains images of Lindsey holding some of the signs.
Templeton said 116 of the 120 signs have been removed.
“This is part of an ongoing legal battle,” Lindsey said Monday morning. “Sure, I removed some of those signs. You betcha, when your wife is that concerned. He was placing some of the signs in a relative’s yard.”
Lindsey said he reported Templeton to the Oregon secretary of state’s office after signs started showing up in public rights of way and near homes of his family and friends. He also believes that Templeton should have to report the costs of the signs as a donation to Lindsey’s opponent.
Lindsey, a Republican, is being challenged on the November ballot by Democrat Stephanie Newton of Albany.
“As of Friday, some of the harassment he has done to my family over the last year, has been added to my federal court lawsuit in Eugene,” Lindsey said. “He will not leave anyone alone.”
Lindsey said he “doesn’t know where this is going to end.”
Lindsey added that "several" of his large campaign signs have been taken down in the past week.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office referred the matter to the Oregon State Police, which referred it to the Department of Justice.
In late 2016, members of Templeton’s family purchased property near Lindsey’s rural neighborhood south of Lebanon and developed a medical marijuana growing operation.
Lindsey and some of his other neighbors filed a lawsuit in federal court against the owners of the property, as well as Templeton, alleging the operation was actually a commercial marijuana business.
In June, Templeton filed a complaint with the Oregon Ethics Commission, charging that Lindsey broke the law by using his position as a county commissioner to put pressure on the property owners and to illegally gain information from departments within the courthouse.
The Oregon Ethics Commission agreed to investigate the complaint and is expected to meet in January.