A Corvallis man sentenced to prison Wednesday for unlawful use of a weapon said he brandished a firearm at his neighbor after the man called him the “N-word.”
A Benton County judge sentenced Nelson Albert Brown, who is African- American, to two years behind bars in accordance with a plea agreement. Brown, 55, pleaded no contest to the weapons charge and pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded April 30 to a report of an armed man who pulled a gun on another person during an altercation. The argument started after the victim confronted Brown for yelling loudly outside his home, police stated. The victim told officers Brown brandished a handgun at him and cycled a round into the chamber of the gun, according to police.
“The victim grabbed a baseball bat but never left his property,” Deputy District Attorney Andrew Jordan said during the sentencing hearing.
Jordan said the victim was extremely scared when Brown chambered a round in the firearm. The victim went inside his home and called 911.
According to police, Brown ran from the area of the incident, which was near Northwest 11th Street and Northwest Van Buren Avenue, prior to officers arriving at about 11:39 p.m.
Jordan said officers went to Brown’s home and searched the residence with his consent. Officers found a stolen handgun, the prosecutor said.
Brown appeared in court Wednesday in the custody of corrections deputies. He stood next to his defense attorney, John Rich. Brown told Circuit Judge Matthew Donohue that he had had ongoing problems with the victim in the case.
“He’s been calling me the ‘N-word’ for four years,” Brown said. “I just had enough.”
“I felt threatened,” Brown added.
Brown said he runs a barbershop called Diversity Cut and has proven himself to the community.
“I’m not a bad person, your honor,” he told the judge. “I have people in the community who support me. I would never lose my livelihood intentionally.”
Brown added he made a mistake by possessing the firearm, but said, “I am not going to apologize to a bigot who’s been harassing me for four years.”
The victim in the case did not attend the sentencing hearing.
Jordan said Brown has multiple convictions on his record, including for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, menacing, fourth degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Brown faced up to seven years in prison for his convictions in the case. But Jordan said he was agreeing to a shorter sentence given the time that has passed since Brown’s last conviction.
The judge said he received several letters from community members in support of Brown.
“You have had a positive role in the community, and I’m taking that into consideration,” Donohue said.
“I understand your frustration, but the possession of that firearm is a big consideration here,” the judge added.
He imposed two years of post-prison supervision in the case and ordered Brown to pay a $200 fine. Donohue also instructed Brown to pursue anger management counseling and undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.